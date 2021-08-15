Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,182.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $245,182.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.97 or 0.99838619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00877705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.79 or 0.07078244 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.