DuckDaoDime Price Hits $14.07 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.60 million and $312,243.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $14.07 or 0.00029478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00136310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00153980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.31 or 0.99895170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00874396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.06826332 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,940 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

