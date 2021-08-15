DuckDaoDime Trading Up 9% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 9% higher against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $13.76 million and $622,027.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.26 or 0.00028765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,940 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

