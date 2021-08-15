Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

