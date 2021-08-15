Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

TGT opened at $261.54 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

