Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,106,000 after buying an additional 30,399 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 31,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $279.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

