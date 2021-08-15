Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

