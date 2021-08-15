Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,753,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,259,000 after purchasing an additional 253,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.