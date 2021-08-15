Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 5,631 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

