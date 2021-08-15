Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,658,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 87,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $540.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

