Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $57.77 million and $3.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

