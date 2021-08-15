Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 37.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $82.09 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dvision Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $415.47 or 0.00871096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00108238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Dvision Network Coin Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

