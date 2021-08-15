DXdao Achieves Market Cap of $22.55 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $457.18 or 0.00992950 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $22.55 million and approximately $524,884.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00326737 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

