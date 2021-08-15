DXdao Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.59 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. DXdao has a total market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $415,780.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $478.30 or 0.01002830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00333211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.