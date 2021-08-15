Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 723,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 536.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 76,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $285,545.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $508,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,349 shares of company stock worth $1,053,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

