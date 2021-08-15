Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,195.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $214,830.56 and approximately $93,195.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 785,609 coins and its circulating supply is 390,362 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

