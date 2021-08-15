Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of DX opened at $17.69 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
