Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DX opened at $17.69 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

