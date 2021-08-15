e-Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $2.05 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $109.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00390737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,331 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,069 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

