e-Money (NGM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151,438.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. e-Money has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $151,438.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001231 BTC on major exchanges.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

