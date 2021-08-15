Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 3.9% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $167.62. 1,717,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,737. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

