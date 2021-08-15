Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Eaton by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $167.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.