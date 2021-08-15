Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 121.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,708. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

