eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0435 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $34.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

