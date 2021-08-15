eCash (XEC) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $958.92 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00129552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00154012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.04 or 0.99975603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.88 or 0.00876351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.64 or 0.07055448 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,812,023,423,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

