Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Lowered by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 329,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,690 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $221.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

