EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0200

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $918,762.86 and approximately $302,783.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.03 or 0.99879709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00079777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013448 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

