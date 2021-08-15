Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $589,023.41

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $589,023.41 and approximately $282.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.61 or 0.00868137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

