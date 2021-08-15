Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.62 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $133,599.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00292112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00038667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

