eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce $92.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.76 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $19,490,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 27.1% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,069,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in eHealth by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

