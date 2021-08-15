Eidoo (EDO) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Eidoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on exchanges. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

Eidoo Coin Profile

EDO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 coins and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 coins. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

