Elastos (ELA) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $65.88 million and $843,007.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00007125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006086 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

