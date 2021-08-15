Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $337.84 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $337.84 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,890,100,518 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

