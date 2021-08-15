Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,827 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 5.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

