Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,300 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the July 15th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 457,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,011. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $268,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

