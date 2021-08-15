Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 403.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $264.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

