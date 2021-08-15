Elitium (EUM) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00008432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $111.78 million and $613,221.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00865914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00108434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044447 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

