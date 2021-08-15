Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $90,382.64 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.66 or 0.06954222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00156212 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

