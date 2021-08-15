Elrond Price Tops $136.67 on Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $136.67 or 0.00292242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $62.47 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00038607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038967 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.98 or 0.02442666 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,245,209 coins and its circulating supply is 19,296,868 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

