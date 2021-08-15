Elysian (ELY) Reaches Market Cap of $274,117.97

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Elysian has a total market cap of $274,117.97 and approximately $124,145.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

ELY is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

