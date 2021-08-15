Emercoin (EMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,341.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $21,341.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,914,365 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

