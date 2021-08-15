Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 82,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

EMR stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,177,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,107. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

