Emirex Token (EMRX) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00858120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00107803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044426 BTC.

Emirex Token Coin Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. Emirex Token’s official website is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

