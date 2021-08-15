Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.93 ($11.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Enel has a twelve month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a twelve month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

