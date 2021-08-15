Energi Price Reaches $1.62 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00003511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $71.48 million and approximately $308,668.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00290400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00038959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,251,988 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

