Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Billion

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $13.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.79 billion and the lowest is $10.34 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $58.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $68.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ET opened at $9.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.