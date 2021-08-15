Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will post $13.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.79 billion and the lowest is $10.34 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $58.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.16 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.46 billion to $68.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ET opened at $9.51 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,049,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,690. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

