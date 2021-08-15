Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Down 52.6% in July

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENRT stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Enertopia alerts:

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.