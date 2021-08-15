Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. initiated coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Engie stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96. Engie has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

