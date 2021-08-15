Enigma Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.00454254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003379 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.90 or 0.01419098 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.