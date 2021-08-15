ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in July

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the July 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,436.0 days.

OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $22.20 on Friday. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

