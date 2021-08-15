Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,893 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ennis worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 321.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 583,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 117,445 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.64. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $529.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.93 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.